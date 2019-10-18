Sheriff: ‘Extremely violent’ suspect punched K-9, fought with police before arrest in Coos Co.

COOS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The search for an “extremely violent” wanted suspect ended after he punched a K-9 and fought with a police trooper in Coos County, according to the sheriff’s office.
Law enforcement had been looking for Joel C. Jones III, 31, of Curry County, since April. Deputies said he had several outstanding warrants and was attempting to obtain a firearm.
Investigators said Jones is a violent offender and would resist any attempt to take him into custody.
Deputies followed up on tips, but did not find Jones until this week.
A parole and probation officer spotted Jones Tuesday afternoon in North Bend. The officer attempted to arrest Jones, but the suspect fought with the officer and escaped, according to investigators.
A search operation was launched that included Coos County K-9 Odin and air support from the U.S. Coast Guard. During the search, deputies received 911 calls from people who spotted Jones moving from place to place.
Odin located Jones’ underwear and narrowed down the search area. Witnesses said the suspect had also shed his shirt.
Deputies said Odin eventually found Jones hiding in a hole on the side of a sand hill with a plywood board over the top of him. Jones punched Odin several times in the head, according to deputies, and broke free.
A state trooper stopped Jones after he ran down a steep embankment. Another fight ensued between the trooper and the suspect, before Jones was finally taken into custody.
Jones was booked into the Coos County Jail on his warrants, as well as new charges including burglary, interfering with a public safety animal, resisting arrest and criminal trespass.
“Due to the actions of K-9 Odin and this State Trooper, Mr. Jones was taken into custody at this location without further incident or threat to the public,” according to the Coos County Sheriff’s Office.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
