Sheriff: Fairview home used for illegal marijuana grow operation, 1,600 plants seized

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Marijuana plants, dried product and thousands of dollars in cash were seized during an illegal grow bust at a Fairview home, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office said a months-long investigation into the illegal marijuana grow started following reports of a strong odor in a Fairview neighborhood. The investigation led deputies to seize over $25,000 in cash, more than 1,600 plants, and 100 pounds of dried product.
"While Oregon law does allow the growing of marijuana with some stipulations, this was far beyond the legal limit," the sheriff's office said.
According to the sheriff's office, the entire Fairview home was being used for the grow operation. The sheriff's office also said black mold and exposed wires inside the home prompted the fire department to shut power off. An exact address of the home was not provided.
The sheriff's office did not say if anyone was arrested or is facing charges connected to the illegal grow. The investigation is ongoing.
(1) comment
Wow you confiscated some plants which have never killed anyone. What heroes you are.
