TROUTDALE, OR (KPTV) - A family dog helped deputies catch a burglary suspect in Troutdale early Tuesday morning.
The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office says the German Shepard kept 34-year-old Casey William Eaton cornered in the home in the 800 block of Southwest 257th Avenue until deputies arrived.
A spokesperson says officers were in area and on scene within minutes of receiving the call at approximately 5:15 a.m.
Eaton was lodged at the Multnomah County Jail and is facing a trespassing charge.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.