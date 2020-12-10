MILWAUKIE, OR (KPTV) - A father and son were arrested early Tuesday morning following a burglary in Milwaukie, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.
At around 2:12 a.m., deputies responded to an industrial business on Highway 224 after someone had tripped an alarm at the entry gate.
When deputies arrived to the scene, the sheriff's office said they found the front entry gate wide open and a red Jeep Liberty backed up in the northwest portion of the parking lot with its rear hatch open.
Deputies spotted two suspects, later identified as Todd Emanuel Mullins, 46, and Austin Todd Mullins, 25.
The sheriff's office said the father and son fled from deputies and jumped a barbed-wire fence only to run into another group of deputies, along with K-9 Valli and her handler.
Both men were taken into custody without further incident.
According to the sheriff's office, a search of the suspect vehicle revealed meth, bolt-cutters, and at least $3,000 worth of items stolen from the business including a paint-sprayer and tools.
Todd was booked into the Clackamas County Jail on charges of possession of a controlled substance - meth, second-degree criminal trespass, second-degree burglary, first-degree burglary, and two counts of first-degree theft. His bail was set at $40,000.
Austin was booked on charges of possession of a controlled substance - meth, second-degree criminal trespass, second-degree burglary, first-degree burglary, two counts of first-degree theft, two counts identity theft, failure to appear, and a parole violation. His bail was set at $80,000.
Anyone with information about the father and son is asked to contact the sheriff's office tip line at 503-723-4949 or at www.clackamas.us/sheriff/tip. Please reference case number 20-026064.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
