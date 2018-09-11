WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A training proctor is accused of sexually abusing a woman during a training exercise at the Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue facility near Sherwood, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies responded to a sexual abuse complaint on July 30. A woman told them Scott M. Taube, 52, of Vancouver, inappropriately touched her in a sexual way during a training exercise in May.
Taube previously worked as a contract employee for Washington County and was involved in training new emergency medical technicians at the TVF&R training facility. He was not a TVF&R employee.
Taube most recently worked as a captain with Clark County Fire District 6, according to deputies.
Detectives from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Unit reported an impartial witness confirmed the allegations.
According to court documents, Taube subjected the woman to “offensive physical contact by touching her buttocks.”
Taube was cited by detectives Aug. 15 on the charge of third-degree sexual abuse. He was arraigned in court Tuesday on that charge, as well as an additional charge of harassment.
Taube was booked into the Washington County Jail and then released.
Anyone with additional information about this investigation is asked to contact detectives at 503-846-2500.
