VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Five suspects who are 19 years old and younger were arrested after a drive-by shooting, chase and crash in the Vancouver area, according to deputies.
Clark County deputies were called out to an apartment complex on the 5300 block of Northeast 66th Avenue at 2:23 p.m. Tuesday. The initial report involved a suspicious vehicle with several people inside wearing masks and armed with “sawed off” weapons.
A second 911 caller reported hearing gunshots in the area.
A deputy in the area for an unrelated call saw the suspect vehicle leaving the scene at a high rate of speed and in a “reckless manner.”
The deputy attempted a traffic stop, but the driver did not stop. A short chase ended when the suspect vehicle crashed into a pole near Northeast 66th Avenue and 42nd Street.
The five people in the vehicle ran away after the crash, according to deputies.
Additional units from the sheriff’s office, Vancouver Police Department, Washington State Patrol and Washington Fish and Wildfire responded to the scene to assist in the case.
The combined efforts led to the capture of all five suspects within a few minutes, according to deputies.
Three of the suspects were identified as Liijah Andrew, 19, Clyde Hunt, 18, Dale Grendahl, 18. The other two suspects are younger than 18 and their names were not released by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.
Investigators said the vehicle in this case was stolen and two firearms were recovered. The drive-by shooting is believed to be in retaliation for an assault the previous night, according to deputies.
All five suspects are facing charges in connection with the shooting and stolen vehicle, with more charges possible, according to deputies. They were booked into the Clark County Jail and the Clark County Juvenile Detention Center.
Deputies did not state whether anyone was injured in connection with the shooting or crash.
The crash resulted in a major power outage in the area.
