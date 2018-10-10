WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A former special education teacher at Aloha High School was arrested as part of a child pornography investigation.
Washington County Sheriff’s Office detectives received information in April that Geoffrey Germano, 40, of Hillsboro, had downloaded multiple files containing child pornography.
A search warrant was executed at his home on the 2000 block of Southeast 62nd Avenue in May. Deputies said evidence was found that showed Germano had downloaded and possessed sexually explicit images and video of children.
A grand jury indicted Germano on seven counts of encouraging child sexual abuse this month. He was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Washington County Jail with bail set at $140,000.
Deputies said Germano was employed by the Beaverton School District as a teacher at Aloha High School, but he is not currently employed there. Detectives also said his charges are not related to his employment as a teacher.
A Beaverton School District spokeswoman said Germano was employed by the district as a special education teacher from 2006 until September 2018. He taught at Aloha High School from 2008 through May 2018, when he was put on leave, and previously worked at Highland Park Middle School from 2006 through 2009.
A message was sent to parents that said, in part, "I want to assure you that the charges are not related to Mr. Germano's employment with the Beaverton School District. Mr. Germano was placed on leave May 2, 2018. He resigned September 20, 2018."
