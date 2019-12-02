Sheriff: Former volunteer softball coach at Banks HS arrested for sex abuse involving minor

BANKS, OR (KPTV) - A former volunteer assistant softball coach at Banks High School is facing charges including second-degree sex abuse and luring a minor.
Madison D. Soper, 22, was arrested Monday. Detectives from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant on the 14300 block of Northwest Highway 47, just north of Banks, at 6 a.m. Monday in connection with the investigation.
Deputies said Soper is accused of having “an inappropriate relationship” with a minor.
Evidence was seized from the location Monday morning and Soper was arrested. She was booked into the Washington County Jail on charges of using a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct, online sexual corruption of a minor, luring a minor, second-degree sex abuse and third-degree sex abuse.
Deputies said she was a volunteer assistant coach for the Banks High School softball program during the 2016-2017 school year. She has not coached since that time, according to a sheriff’s office spokesperson.
The Banks School District released a statement Monday saying, "The suspect is no longer with the district and has never been an employee with the district. No report was ever made to the district and we were unaware of the situation until this morning when we were contacted by law enforcement. We have no further details at this time."
Investigators said the charges in this case pertain to one victim, but they are concerned there may be additional victims.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 503-846-2500.
Soper’s bail was set at $250,000. She is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
