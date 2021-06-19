WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Four people were injured in a crash on Highway 219 near Farmington on Saturday.
Washington County Sheriff's office said emergency crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Hwy 219 at Burkhalter Road just after 1:00 p.m., according to the Washington County Sheriff's office. One person was Life Flighted to the hospital, and two others were taken to the hospital via ambulance.
WCSO said none was seriously injured.
Hwy 219 briefly closed while emergency crews responded and have since reopened.
