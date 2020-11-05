Sheriff: Fugitive wanted for child sex crime in California arrested in Yamhill County

DAYTON, OR (KPTV) - A fugitive from California wanted on a child sex crime charge was arrested in Yamhill County, according to deputies.
Deputies arrested Sotero Jose Garcia Garcia, 51, at a mobile home park in Dayton at 8:45 p.m. Wednesday.
The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office received information from the U.S. Marshals Service that Garcia was in Dayton.
Garcia had a warrant out of San Diego County, California on the charge of lewd or lascivious acts with a minor child under the age of 14.
Garcia was booked into the Yamhill County Jail with bail set at $1 million.
No further details were released about this case.
