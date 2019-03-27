JACKSON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A Gladstone man driving recklessly in southern Oregon was arrested after a high-speed chase that went on for 36 miles, according to deputies.
Jackson County deputies received multiple reports of a reckless driver Tuesday. Callers reported a red Honda Civic speeding, driving in the center lane and veering into oncoming traffic on Crater Lake Highway near Vilas Road.
Additional callers reported a near head-on crash in White City and an ambulance being cut off by the driver near Eagle Point.
Dispatchers learned additional reckless driving reports were made earlier in the day about the same car and driver in two different areas of west Medford, as well as on Interstate 5 in Medford.
A chase began when the suspect wouldn’t stop for a deputy south of Shady Cove. The driver then did stop his car in the middle of a road in Shady Cove and shouted at the deputy, before continuing to drive recklessly, according to investigators.
Speeds reached 90 mph. The suspect’s car eventually began smoking and caught fire. As the driver slowed down, a deputy executed a PIT maneuver to stop the suspect’s car.
Deputies said the suspect, 28-year-old Shadow Lee Newman of Gladstone, resisted their efforts to take him into custody. A Taser was used to put him in handcuffs and take him to jail.
Newman faces charges of attempting to elude police in a vehicle, reckless driving and recklessly endangering another person.
