Sheriff: Gresham man arrested after months-long investigation; 44 guns, ammunition, drugs seized

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A convicted felon was arrested and dozens of guns were seized Monday following a months-long drug investigation, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office said deputies assigned the the Dangerous Drug Team (DDT) were preparing to serve search warrants on Monday at two locations, including a home near Northeast 192nd Avenue and Northeast Halsey Street. Before serving the search warrants, the suspect, identified as 42-year-old Lonnie Leroy Sahm, left the home. Deputies followed Sahm to a convenience store near Southeast 122nd Avenue and Southeast Powell Boulevard and arrested him without incident at about 12:45 a.m.
Deputies saw Sahm trying to discard drugs by emptying plastic packages from his pockets while he was in custody, according to the sheriff's office. Sahm later admitted the bags contained blue-colored "M30" fentanyl pills. The sheriff's office said the pills were packaged and ready for sale.
Around 1:30 a.m., deputies served a search warrant at the home near NE 192nd and NE Halsey. The sheriff's office said a search warrant was also served at a storage unit.
In the house, garage and storage unit, the sheriff's office said deputies found more than 1,000 grams of methamphetamine, drug packaging material, over $500 in cash, more than 500 pills of fentanyl and 44 firearms, including two machine guns. The machine guns, a Browning M19 and a U.S. Government 1919, were found in a hidden compartment, according to the sheriff's office. More than 5,000 rounds of ammunition, including high capacity magazines, drums and belts were also located by deputies. The seized drugs are estimated to have a street value of $20,000.
The sheriff's office said Sahm, who is a convicted felon, acknowledged he is not allowed to possess firearms and admitted to deputies he is involved in a gang.
Sahm was arraigned Tuesday on 10 counts of felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a machine gun, unlawful delivery of methamphetamine. The sheriff's office said more charges will likely be filed and the arrest may lead to others.
"We are seeing an epidemic of guns and drugs on the streets, including residential neighborhoods, of Multnomah County that we have not seen in recent memory," DDT Sgt. Matt Ferguson said. "This arrest sends a message to those committing these kinds of crimes, that we take these investigations seriously. This is part of our overarching response to gun violence in the community."
The investigation is ongoing, and no additional information has been released at this time.
(1) comment
And, we ask again will someone finally look into the source of all these guns? :)
