CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Two suspects accused of stealing packages, fleeing in a stolen Mercedes, crashing the car, and then abandoning a dog have been arrested, according to deputies.
The package theft occurred Oct. 11 around 2:30 p.m. at the Stevens Creek Apartments.
The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office says surveillance video caught Parker Timmothy Savoie, 27, and Jordan Dian Vinson, 28, leaving the scene with the packages, as well as a motorcycle helmet and a backpack Savoie grabbed off a nearby motorcycle.
Deputies say the pair were fleeing in a silver 2001 Mercedes coupe reported stolen Oct. 8 out of Thurston County. Deputies pursued Savoie and Vinson, but had to end the pursuit for safety reasons.
Law enforcement a couple days later spotted the pair near the Walmart off Southeast 82nd Avenue but lost sight of them near Southeast Idleman and Southeast Walnut.
The deputy who originally took the report about the package thefts matched the suspects and spotted the Mercedes at Southeast Idleman and Southeast Mt. Scott Boulevard. The pair again tried to flee, but lost control of the car near Southeast 132nd Avenue and slid off the road, the sheriff’s office says.
Dashcam video shows pair fleeing on foot, with one suspect carrying a dog. Deputies last week were unsuccessful in their search for the suspects, but they did recover the dog.
Savoie and Vinson were arrested Tuesday and booked into the Josephine County Jail.
Savoie is facing charges including unauthorized use of motor vehicle, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, and providing false information to a police officer. Vinson is facing charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, and providing false information to a police officer.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.