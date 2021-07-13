BENTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A Harrisburg man was arrested Monday morning after an online predator sting by the Benton County Sheriff's Office.
Detectives, posing as a minor child, posted to a local online service in late June. The sheriff's office said Terrence Raymond Compton, 58, sent multiple text messages to the undercover account and was told the minor was only 14 years old. Compton later offered to drive to Corvallis to meet with the child for sex, according to the sheriff's office.
Compton arrived in Corvallis on Monday to pick up the child and was arrested by detectives. He was later booked into the Benton County Jail for luring a minor and first-degree online sexual corruption of a child.
The sheriff's office encourages the public to report any suspected online enticement of children for sexual acts to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) at CyberTipline.org or 1-800-843-5678.
With all the stories in the media now, like this one, that expose how many sting operations there are, how stupid does a guy have to be to try to meet an underage girl or boy? Seriously, you're THAT hard up that you're going to allow yourself to fall into a trap, only to find out this cute little teen you thought you were going to nail, turns out to be a 40 something male detective with facial stubble, bad breath and BO? Yeah..good luck with that.
