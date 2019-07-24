HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - A boxing coach in Hillsboro is accused of providing two underage female students with alcohol and sexually abusing them, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
Kaiwipaoaehikuonalani Amina, 27, was arrested on two counts of third-degree sex abuse Tuesday.
Deputies said the crimes occurred in January 2017.
Amina is a coach and owner at Martial Masters Academy in Hillsboro, according to investigators.
Deputies said the victims – girls 17 years old or younger at the time – were both students at Amina’s academy.
The girls told investigators that Amina touched them inappropriately while they were staying at his apartment. They said Amina and another adult provided them with alcohol, according to deputies.
Detectives believe there may be additional victims related to Amina’s work as a boxing coach. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 503-846-2500.
