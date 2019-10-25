Sheriff: Hit-and-run suspect in stolen car arrested after chase through Polk County

DALLAS, OR (KPTV) – A hit-and-run suspect in a stolen car was arrested after a chase that went for miles through Polk County, according to deputies.
A deputy attempted to stop the driver of a stolen car in the area of Ellendale Avenue in Dallas on Thursday. The driver, later identified as 35-year-old Jason Trower of Salem, sped away on Rickreall Road toward Highway 99W at speeds around 70 mph, according to investigators.
During the chase, deputies said Trower sideswiped a vehicle parked in front of a convenience store, causing it to hit another nearby car. Deputies said one woman was able to narrowly avoid being hit, while a man sustained minor injuries. He was taken to the hospital for an evaluation.
Trower did not stop, according to deputies, and continued on into west Salem. Trower’s speed was greatly reduced to the stolen car losing a tire.
Spike strips were used on the other tires and the chase came to an end on 2nd Street Northwest near Wallace Road.
Trower, described as a transient, was arrested and booked into the Polk County Jail on charges including reckless driving, hit and run, driving while suspended and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
