OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) – A pursuit ended in a shooting on Highway 213 on Saturday, according to Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.
CCSO said a deputy was involved in a car chase around 6:45 p.m. on Interstate 205 that ended on the Highway 213 on ramp in Oregon City. Oregon City Police assisted deputies by deploying spike strips on Hwy 213 near Redland Road.
An officer-involved shooting happened when the suspect, Gerald Leroy Barnes II, fired multiple rounds at law enforcement, the sheriff's office said. Deputies returned fire. Barnes sustained a non-life-threatening injury and was taken to the hospital, treated and then released.
An OCP officer also sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries when he was hit the eye with a piece of material as the suspect vehicle drove by. The officer was taken to the hospital, where he underwent surgery and was later released.
Barnes was booked into the Clackamas County Jail for attempted murder, first-degree attempted assault, unlawful use of a weapon and attempt to Elude. No deputies were injured.
The investigation into this incident is being led by the Milwaukie, Oregon City and Canby Police Departments. The investigation is ongoing, and no other information was given.
