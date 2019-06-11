TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – The six people who were injured in a single-vehicle crash early Monday morning in rural Tillamook County have been identified.
The crash involving a Ford F350 pickup truck happened at around 3:20 a.m. Monday on Kilchis Forest Road between milepost 5 and 6.
An investigation revealed that the pickup was traveling eastbound on the road when it left the roadway for unknown reasons and rolled over down a deep gully.
The sheriff’s office said that said three males were riding in the bed of the pickup and were all ejected. One male and two females were inside the cab.
The victims have been identified as follows:
- The driver of the pickup was Jack Dierking, 19, and he was transported by ambulance to Tillamook Adventist Hospital.
- One passenger of the truck cab was Destiney Maldonado, 18, and she was transported by Life Flight to Emanuel Hospital in Portland.
- The other passenger of the truck cab was a girl whose age and name were not released. She was transported by Life Flight.
- One passenger in the truck bed was Marcus Pederson, 22, and he was transported by Life Flight.
- Another passenger in the truck bed was Domanick Bakhus Gutierrez, 21, and he was transported by ambulance to Tillamook Adventist Hospital.
- The final passenger in the truck bed was a boy whose age and name were not released. He was transported by Life Flight.
On Monday, all patients had serious injuries, according to officials.
The current conditions of the patients are not known.
Officials told FOX 12 the area where the crash happened is well known for partying and camping, however, it is unknown at this time if drugs or alcohol were involved.
No other information has been released and the investigation is ongoing.
