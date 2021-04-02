CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – The Clackamas County Sheriff’s office has identified the motorcyclist killed after colliding with a vehicle Friday afternoon.
EMS personnel and CCSO deputies responded to the 8100 block of NE 25th Avenue at 1 p.m. to the report of a collision involving a motorcycle and a vehicle. When crews arrived they found a motorcyclist who was lying in the road unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of a 2010 Nissan Altima was not hurt.
Interviews and scene evidence indicated that Faith Taylor, 18, was heading north on Northeast 25th Avenue and was making a left turn onto Northeast 81st Street. She was then hit by the motorcycle that was traveling south on Northeast 25th Avenue. The motorcycle hit the vehicle at the right rear quarter panel.
The motorcyclist was later identified as 47-year-old Giovanni Abarza of Milwaukie. Abarza had family in Texas.
Taylor stayed at the scene and was cooperative with investigators. No charges have been filed and the investigation is still taking place.
Northeast 25th Avenue between Northeast 80th Street and Northeast 86th Street was closed for approximately 4 1/2 hours during the investigation. That area has since re-opened.
