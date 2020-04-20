NEAR DALLAS, OR (KPTV) – Three people died in an early morning house fire in Dallas over the weekend, including a 75-year-old woman, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies and firefighters responded to the home in the 900 block of East Ellendale Avenue just outside the Dallas city limits around 3 a.m. on Sunday.
Crews say the fire was fully involved and believed to be occupied.
The Oregon State Fire Marshal, the Polk County Medical Examiner, and the Polk County District Attorney’s Office responded to the scene to assist. Polk County Public Works was also called to the scene to help with excavation to remove debris to allow fire and sheriff’s deputies to enter the house after the fire was extinguished.
Deputies determined that three people were able to escape from the house just before firefighters arrived on scene. One of them was transported to a Portland hospital with significant injuries. The two other people were treated and released on scene.
“Sadly, it was discovered there were three deceased persons inside the residence,” according to the sheriff’s office.
Law enforcement on Monday identified the three people who died as Patricia Dye, 75, Charles Hargrove, 64, and Wayne Hill, 68.
“While the state Medical Examiner’s office has yet to officially release a cause of death for the victims, initial indications were that the deaths were consistent with their having succumbed to the deadly effects of the house fire,” according to the sheriff’s office.
The fire is under investigation by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and the Oregon State Fire Marshal.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.