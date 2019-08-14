WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has identified six deputies and two police officers involved in a shooting near Hagg Lake last week that left two of the deputies hurt.
One of the deputies, Corporal Jeremy Braun, was seriously injured and continues to recover at OHSU, the sheriff’s office says. The second deputy, Chris Iverson, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was released from the hospital the night of the shooting, which occurred off Scoggins Valley Road.
The four other deputies involved in the shooting include:
- Sgt. John Crecelius, who has been with the sheriff's office for 16 years
- Corporal Cade Edwards, who has been with the sheriff's office for 16 years
- Deputy Justin Pelletteri, who has been with the sheriff’s office for 11 years
- Deputy Steve Nichols, who has been with the sheriff's office for 10 years
Detective Kevin Winfield from the Tualatin Police Department and Officer Jose Cabrera from the Hillsboro Police Department were also involved in the shooting, according to the sheriff’s office. Winfield has been with Tualatin police for 27 years and Cabrera has been with Hillsboro police for five years.
The shooting suspect, Dante James Halling, 56, was hospitalized after the shooting and continues to receive treatment, the sheriff’s office says. Halling shot at the deputies Aug. 9 and they returned fire, according to deputies.
Law enforcement prior to the shootout responded to a call from neighbors near the 54700 block of Scoggins Valley Road. The neighbors said Halling stole two guns from their locked gun cabinet before running into the woods. Because of the terrain and the possibility that the man was armed, a massive search was launched with K-9 teams, air support and SWAT teams.
Law enforcement eventually located Halling and exchanged gunfire with him. Investigators said Halling fired first.
The sheriff’s office says people who would like to donate money to the wounded deputies should give through the Washington County Sheriff’s Office Foundation. People who donate should note in the comment section that the donation is for the injured deputies.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
