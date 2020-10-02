Sheriff IDs deputy who shot at armed suspect in Aloha standoff

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Washington County Sheriff's Office has identified a deputy involved in a shooting involving an armed suspect at a home in Aloha last week.
Deputy B. Winders shot at Breck Carter, 39, after Carter pointed a rifle at deputies through a window, according to the sheriff's office.
Deputies responded to the home near Southwest Cascadia Street and Southwest Cascadia Court on Sept. 26 around 10:00 p.m. after a reported dispute between neighbors.
The caller said his neighbor, Carter, was on his property and he had trespassed the day prior. Carter ran into his home when deputies arrived and tried to talk with him, according to the sheriff’s office.
When deputies knocked at Carter's front door, he allegedly pointed a gun at them through the window. The sheriff’s office said Winders fired a shot through the window when he saw Carter pointing the gun at deputies. No one was hurt.
Crisis negotiators were eventually able to talk to Carter and he was successfully taken into custody. He was lodged at the Washington County Jail and charged with harassment, three counts of unlawful use of a weapon and three counts of menacing.
Winders has been with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office since 2017 and has a total of seven years of law enforcement experience.
In line with standard protocol, Winders is on modified duty, according to the sheriff's office. The Washington County Major Crimes Team continues to investigate and no additional information has been released.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.