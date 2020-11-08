YAMHILL COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office has identified and seized a pickup involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Yamhill County.
Deputies on Sunday responded to a report of a dead man in a ditch on Durham Road near Highway 18 about a mile west from McMinnville. The sheriff's office on Tuesday identified that man as Ricardo Morales Avila, 56, of Salem. Avila worked as a groundskeeper at a business near the location where he was found, according to the sheriff's office.
Investigators believe Avila was hit by a driver sometime between 2:00 and 3:00 p.m. on Saturday. Evidence left at the scene indicates the suspect vehicle was heading westbound on Durham Lane toward Highway 18 at the time of the crash, according to the sheriff's office.
Deputies found vehicle pieces consistent with the parts of a 2006-2008 full-size Dodge Ram pickup and asked for the public's helping finding the vehicle. The sheriff's office on Tuesday thanked the public for its help. It did not release any additional information about a possible suspect.
The Yamhill County Multi-Agency Traffic Team continues to investigate.
Anyone with information about the crash is urged to contact Deputy Steve Wilkinson or Sgt. Don Stackpole at 503-434-7506. The case number to reference is 20-3147.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
