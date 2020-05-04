VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – The Clark County Sheriff’s Office has identified three Vancouver police officers involved in a deadly officer-involved shooting late last month.
Sgt. Jay Alie, Officer Sammy Abdala and Officer Sean Suarez responded to a fight between two men at Northeast Stapleton Road and East Fourth Plain Boulevard at 11:15 p.m. on April 28.
Officers said one of the men was on the ground, unconscious, when they arrived at the scene. A second man, William E. Abbe, of Vancouver, was carrying “sharpened objects” and refused to drop them, forcing the officers to fire at him, according to investigators.
Abbe was transported to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The medical examiner’s office confirmed that Abbe’s cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds.
Jay Alie, 53, was hired by the Vancouver Police Department in 1997 and was promoted to sergeant in 2008. He is currently assigned to the Patrol Operations Bureau.
Abdala, 52, was hired in 2001. He previously worked for the Santa Ana, New Mexico Police Department and is also assigned to Vancouver’s Patrol Operations Bureau.
Suarez, 36, was hired in 2015 and previously worked as a Corrections Officer for the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. He is assigned to the Patrol Operations Bureau.
All three officers have been placed on critical incident leave, which is standard department protocol.
This investigation is ongoing and being conducted by the Clark County Regional Independent Investigation Team. Anyone with additional information that could be helpful is asked to call the CCSO MCU Tip line at 1-877-CRIME11 or 564-397-2210.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.