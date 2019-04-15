COWLITZ COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - The Cowlitz County sheriff identified the suspected killer of a deputy, who was subsequently shot and killed by officers in Kalama.
Deputy Justin DeRosier, 29, was shot after responding to a call about a disabled motorhome at 9:30 p.m. Saturday on Fallert Road near Kalama River Road.
DeRosier was flown to a Vancouver hospital and died during surgery. He is the first Cowlitz County deputy to be killed in the line of duty.
On Sunday night, officers shot and killed a suspect wanted in connection with the killing of DeRosier. That shooting happened near Spencer Creek Road in Kalama.
The suspect was identified Monday as 33-year-old Brian Dellaann Butts. He was last known to be living in Longview. Investigators said the motorhome was registered to his mother in Columbia County, Oregon.
Two other suspects were arrested in connection with DeRoisier’s killing. They were identified Monday as the Veatch brothers.
Matthew Veatch is facing the charge of rendering criminal assistance. Michael Veatch was arrested on a prior warrant.
Investigators did not elaborate further on those two suspects or their roles in this case, other than to say they were known to Butts.
