Sheriff ID's victim in Marion County homicide

MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV)- Detectives with the Marion County Sheriff’s office identified human remains found in a crawl space beneath a duplex in northeast Salem earlier this month.
An autopsy conducted on June 12 determined the manner of death as a homicide.
Detectives said their efforts were initially unsuccessful until they released a sketch of the victim’s tattoos on June 24. After receiving many tips, they were able to identify the human remains as Josiah Bagnall, 19, of Salem.
Detectives are continuing to investigate the cause of Bagnall’s death.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Marion County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 503-540-8079.
