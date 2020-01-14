WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – An inmate attacked a Washington County Jail deputy while deputies were moving him from an intake holding cell to the jail’s maximum-security unit, according to the sheriff's office.
Justin Nathaniel Lugo, 35, of Hillsboro, hit the deputy Thursday on the right side of the face, law enforcement says. The deputy defended himself while another deputy used a stun gun on Lugo.
Additional deputies then responded and restrained Lugo. The injured deputy was treated at a local hospital and released.
Lugo now faces a charge of assault of a public safety officer, the sheriff’s office says.
