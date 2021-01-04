MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office asks for help to find an inmate who walked away from a work crew Monday morning.
Blake Dale Johnson, 22, was working on a work crew project at Hillview Park located at 502 Ewald Avenue Southeast before he left the group around 10:00 a.m., the sheriff’s office said.
Johnson has been in custody serving a sanction for a parole violation as well as a jail sentence for the crimes of fourth-degree assault, second-degree criminal mischief and contempt of court, according to the sheriff’s office. His scheduled release date was March 23.
He is described as a white male with blue eyes and brown hair, 5’11 and weighs 190 pounds.
Anyone with information about Johnson’s whereabouts is asked to call the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 503-588-5032
(2) comments
Our inept government at work
Portland Police lose an individual wanted for murder and now this guy walks away from the work detail? Good track record developing
