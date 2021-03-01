SKAMANIA COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – The Skamania County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 50-year-old Carson man that happened last month.
Deputies say on Feb. 20, the Skamania County EMS was dispatched to Carson, where an unconscious man was experiencing continual seizure-type symptoms at approximately 3:08 p.m. When they arrived, they found the man had an “obvious injury to the left side of his face,” which was reported as a fall from a seizure. The victim was stabilized and taken to the hospital. A deputy was requested to respond and attempted to get information from an "uncooperative witness."
On Feb. 22, Derek Vlietstra,28, of Carson, called the sheriff’s office to report that a person named “Nathan” had assaulted his father Damon S. Vliestra, also from Carson, SCSO said. He said it wasn’t a seizure as originally reported. The sheriff’s office confirmed that Damon was still at the hospital and was described as “end of life care,” he was not expected to survive.
A suspect was identified from a surveillance video from Vlietstra’s home on Feb. 23. Nathan D. Goncalves, 45, transient, came to the sheriff’s office that morning to provide a statement. He was arrested for felony assault after confirming the details of the incident. A search warrant was served on the Carson home, and additional evidence was seized.
SCSO was notified of Damian’s death the following day, and an autopsy has been requested.
Charges against Goncalves were changed to second-degree murder, first and second-degree manslaughter and first-degree assault.
The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.