LINN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Linn County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred south of Albany on Sunday.
Deputies responded to a report of someone being shot near the 3200 block of Old Highway 34 just after 10:00 p.m. When they arrived, they found Hector Cisneros, 24, of Corvallis dead.
The sheriff’s office said the location was a home holding a rodeo-type event with hundreds of people when the disturbance broke out, leading to Cisneros' death.
Linn County Detectives are investigating his death as a homicide and said there is no further risk to the public. No further information was provided.
Anyone with information about Cisneros’s death is asked to contact Detective Colin Pyle at 541-967-3950.
