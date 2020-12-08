CROOK COUNTY, OR (KPTV)- Crook County Sheriff’s Office is investigating human remains found Tuesday in a section of BLM land off Highway 126 near Powell Butte.
Deputies were dispatched to the area around 11:08 a.m. When they arrived, they were taken to the site and confirmed the remains were human, according to CCSO.
The investigation is active at this time.
CCSO is being assisted by the Major Incident Team, Crook County District Attorney’s Office and the Oregon State Police Crime Lab.
