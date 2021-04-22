MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A suspicious death investigation is underway after a body was found inside a burning car on Wednesday, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.
At about 10:41 p.m., an off-duty firefighter reported a car fire on Sunnyview Road Northeast near Hibbard Road Northeast. While firefighters were extinguishing the car fire, they found a person dead inside, according to the sheriff's office.
The victim has not yet been identified.
Detectives were called in to investigate the suspicious death.
The investigation is ongoing, and no additional information has been released at this time.
Anyone with information about the incident, or residents in the vicinity who may surveillance footage, is asked to call the sheriff's office tip line at 503-540-8079 or submit a tip at www.co.marion.or.us/SO/Pages/tip411.aspx.
The Keizer Police Department, Marion County District Attorney’s Office, Oregon State Police, Silverton Fire District and Stayton Police Department assisted the Marion County Sheriff's Office in the investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.