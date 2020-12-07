LINN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Linn County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a Portland man was found dead on a property near Jefferson on Saturday.
At around 1:17 p.m., Linn County dispatch center received a report that a body was found on a property in the 38000 block of Densmore Road.
The sheriff's office said investigators responded to the scene and found Richard Anderson, 41, dead from apparent gunshot wounds.
There is no danger to the public at this time, according to the sheriff's office.
The investigation is ongoing, and no further details were released.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Colin Pyle at 541-967-3950.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
