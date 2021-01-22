MOLALLA, OR (KPTV) - An investigation is underway after skeletal human remains were found near Molalla earlier this month, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office said a Weyerhauser crew was planting trees in a steep ravine off a private logging road in a wilderness area southeast of Molalla when they found the remains, including a partial human skull, on Jan. 8.
Deputies, detectives and forensic specialists responded to the scene, along with the Clackamas County Medical Examiner's Office and Oregon State Police Crime Scene Investigators (CSI).
Search and rescue volunteers also responded to the scene to run rope lines due to the steep 45-degree incline where the bones were found, the sheriff's office said.
The sheriff's office believes the remains may have been there for some time and predate the Sept. wildfires.
Scraps of clothing were found in the area. Additional items recovered at the site include a white low-top style canvas athletic shoe - size 9.5, and a dark-gray metal ring with a squared red stone.
The sheriff's office said the skeletal remains are now with Dr. Nici Vance, State Forensic Anthropologist with the Oregon State Police, for detailed analysis. The detailed analysis can be viewed at www.namus.gov/UnidentifiedPersons/Case#/77090.
Detectives are investigating the case as a homicide, according to the sheriff's office.
No further details have been released at this time.
Anyone with information about the human remains found southeast of Molalla is asked to contact the sheriff's office tip line at 503-723-4949 or at www.clackamas.us/sheriff/tip. Please reference case number 21-000584.
