MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Despite the rumors, Oregon does not have a law prohibiting Oregonians with conceal handgun permits from carrying a gun while wearing a mask.
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office cleared up the rumor Thursday after receiving many calls about it.
“Oregon law DOES NOT prohibit someone from wearing a mask while lawfully carrying a concealed weapon. Instead of letting the rumor grow, we genuinely appreciate people taking time to call and ask questions,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.
It’s unknown where the rumor came from.
On Wednesday. Governor Brown's mandate requiring face masks while in indoor public places went to affect for Multnomah, Washington, Clackamas, Hood River, Marion, Polk, and Lincoln counties.
People with medical conditions where wearing a face covering hinders their ability to breathe and children under 12 are exempt from this rule.
