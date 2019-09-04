CENTRAL POINT, OR (KPTV) - A Jackson County man shot and killed his mother, their pets and then himself, according to deputies.
A neighbor requested a welfare check at a home on New Ray Road in Central Point at 12:15 p.m. Monday. The man said he had not seen his neighbors for some time and could smell an odor coming from the home.
Deputies responded and found two people dead in the home, both with gunshot wounds. A pet rabbit and cat were also found with gunshot wounds.
Investigators determined Shayne Justin Cleaveland, 44, shot and killed his mother, 68-year-old Robin Meinhart, and the animals. A note was left at the scene by Cleaveland, according to deputies.
Deputies said the “involved firearms” were recovered at the scene.
Investigators said Cleaveland and Meinhart both lived in the home and had not been seen for at least a week before deputies were called out for a welfare check.
No further information was released about the investigation.
Jackson County deputies provided a link for resources on suicide prevention.
