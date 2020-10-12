SWEET HOME, OR (KPTV) - The driver of a jet ski who was involved in a crash that killed a 6-year-old boy did not have drugs or alcohol in his system, according to investigators.
The Linn County Sheriff’s Office provided an update on the investigation Monday.
Zachary Maynard died after he was hit by a jet ski at Lewis Creek Park near Sweet Home in July.
Investigators said a 23-year-old man was riding a 2020 Sea-Doo in the water at the park. He stopped and was adjusting equipment when he fell off. The jet ski then sped off and hit two children before crashing into the bank, according to deputies.
A 6-year-old girl was also hospitalized.
Deputies said the jet ski driver has been cooperate for the entirety of the investigation. He consented to drug and alcohol testing, and investigators said none were found in his system at the time of the deadly incident.
The case has now been turned over to the Linn County District Attorney’s Office for review.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
I thought these machines had an engine kill switch if the rider fell off.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.