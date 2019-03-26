NEAR GOLD BEACH, OR (KPTV) –The Curry County Sheriff’s Office says a jet skier is presumed dead after he tried to help another jet skier whose ski had quit running in the middle of Rouge River Sunday.
The incident occurred near Jim Hunt Creek about five miles east of Gold Beach, the sheriff’s office says.
First responders say 37-year-old Jason James, of Gold Beach, was test driving one of two jet skis and attempted to aid 25-year-old Thomas Morris, also of Gold Beach. According to witnesses, James’s ski flipped over and he fell into the water while he was trying to help Morris.
A bystander tried to swim out to James, but was unable to help him, according to deputies, who say none of three people were wearing life vests.
Two members of the Cedar Valley/North Bank Fire Department who live across the river witnessed the incident and were able to help two of the three people back to shore.
The sheriff’s office says Jason James had gone underwater and disappeared in the current.
Divers searched the water while several boats and a Gold Beach Fire crew with a jet ski scoured the area.
Deputies and firefighters were also staged along both sides of the river, and a helicopter combed the area from the air. A SAR member in his private boat used sonar scan to search the river bottom, but by late evening, crews suspended the search due to poor light.
The search continued Monday and Tuesday, but crews were not successful, the sheriff’s office says.
James was last seen at the mouth of the Rouge River along the beach.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
