LINN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A man was arrested on Tuesday for breaking into a home in Tangent and telling police his name was Joe Dirt, according to deputies.
Marshall Rogers, 35, of Sweet Home, was lodged at the Linn County Jail and is facing charges including burglary and criminal mischief after investigators say he broke into the vacant home on Highway 99E.
Deputies responded after they say the homeowner walked by his vacant home and saw the for sale sign had been removed and put in a shed on the property.
When the homeowner went into the home to see what was going on, Rogers came out and said the house was his, according to the sheriff’s office.
Rogers then left the home and walked out to the sidewalk, which is where deputies found him when they responded around 5:20 p.m.
Investigators say Rogers entered the home through a window and removed a lock box on the front door, causing damage.
When deputies asked for Rogers’ name, he told them different false names, including Joe Dirt. He was later identified as Rogers.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
