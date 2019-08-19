Sheriff: Juvenile pedestrian hurt after driver looks away from road in Siletz

SILETZ, OR (KPTV) - A juvenile pedestrian was hospitalized Monday after they were hit by a car, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says.
The collision occurred just before 12 p.m. in the 300 block of W. Buford Avenue. The juvenile suffered minor injuries and returned home after brief medical treatment at Corvallis Hospital, according to the sheriff’s office.
The 68-year-old driver involved in the crash drifted across the centerline and hit the juvenile close to the center of the road, according to deputies. The juvenile landed on the grassy shoulder of the road.
Investigators say the crash was caused by the driver looking away from the road momentarily. No impairment is suspected, according to the sheriff’s office.
While there are no criminal charges pending, there will be a violation charge of careless driving pursued, the sheriff’s office says.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.