WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A Washington County Sheriff's Office K-9 helped capture a woman who is accused of assaulting another person Saturday afternoon.
At about 2:30 p.m., deputies responded to an assault call near the area of Southwest 197th Avenue and Southwest Baseline Road. The sheriff's office said deputies learned that Judith Bezzant, 38, hit another woman in the head with the blunt end of a hatchet during an argument.
Bezzant fled on foot as deputies began arriving in the area and was last seen near Beaverton Creek. Sergeant O'Reilly and K-9 Radar began searching for her. The sheriff's office said the track, which was recorded by Sgt. O'Reilly's body camera, led deputies north through Beaverton Creek to where Bezzant was hiding in tall grass along the creekbank.
Bezzant was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail on charges of second-degree assault and several outstanding warrants.
