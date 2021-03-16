HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - A 22-year-old man was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants after fleeing deputies in Hillsboro Monday night, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office said deputies spotted a 2000 Chevrolet pickup truck on Southwest Tualatin Valley Highway, near Southwest 198th, that was speeding and failing to maintain its lane.
Deputies attempted to pull the truck over as it turned north on Southeast 70th Avenue, but the driver accelerated through the neighborhood.
The sheriff's office said the driver crashed shortly after near Southeast 67th Avenue and Southeast Johnson Street. A witness told deputies the driver and passenger ran into a nearby wooded area.
Deputies, along with K-9 Stark, searched the area.
In less than 10 minutes, the sheriff's office says K-9 Stark located both hiding in the wooded area.
The driver was identified as Gerardo Coroado-Gabri. The sheriff's office said Coroado-Gabri consented to a breath test three hours after the crash and had a blood-alcohol level of 0.10.
Coroado-Gabri was arrested for DUII.
No further details have been released at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.