Sheriff: K9 tracks suspect for 2.5 hours through mud, snow and ice in Clackamas Co.

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A K9 officer tracked a suspect for two-and-a-half hours Tuesday morning through thick mud, snow and ice, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office says.
K9 Grimm and his partner, Deputy McGlothin, started tracking Jacob Allen Lieberman, 35, just before 11 a.m. and found him in a rural area near Oregon City.
“This is the longest track we’ve ever been on, by a long shot,” McGlothin said.
McGlothin says Lieberman told him he thought he had gone far enough that Grimm and McGlothin would give up the chase.
McGlothin says they started pursuing Lieberman after Lieberman had eluded a neighboring agency, crashed his car, and then fled the scene on foot. McGlothin and Grimm tracked Lieberman for about two-and-a-half hours.
“I’m blessed to have this pup and a little cardo time to warm up,” McGlothin said.
Lieberman was lodged at the Clackamas County Jail and is facing charges including reckless driving, attempting to elude a police officer, criminal possession of a forged instrument, and reckless endangering.
McGlothin and Grimm worked with Oregon State Police, the Molalla Police Department and the Canby Police Department, the sheriff’s office says.
Lieberman’s bail was set at $27,500.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
