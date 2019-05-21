KELSO, WA (KPTV) - A burglary suspect stole a truck in Kelso, rammed a patrol vehicle and crashed the stolen truck before being taken into custody, according to deputies.
A homeowner reported seeing someone in his garage via his surveillance system. The homeowner was not at the house at the time.
Deputies and officers, along with a K-9 unit, responded to the 1200 block of Ostrander Road at 2:39 a.m. Tuesday.
As they approached, the suspect was leaving the scene in the homeowner’s Ford F-350 pickup.
Deputies said the suspect ignored their commands to stop and sped down the driveway, striking an unoccupied Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle and then the homeowner’s gate.
A chase took place and ended when the suspect rolled the stolen truck at Cowlitz Way and 4th Avenue in Kelso.
The suspect was taken into custody and provided medical treatment, but initially refused to identify himself, according to deputies.
He was eventually identified as 26-year-old Tylor Jordan Sanchez.
Deputies said Sanchez spit on a Cowlitz County Corrections officer during the jail booking process.
Sanchez was arrested on charges of burglary, theft of a motor vehicle, driving with a suspended license, obstructing a law enforcement officer, malicious mischief, hit and run, attempt to elude police and custodial assault.
No deputies or officers were injured in connection with this case. The patrol vehicle that was hit sustained damages of $2,000. The homeowner’s gate also incurred thousands of dollars in damage, according to investigators.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.