Sheriff: Kids found safe after attempted auto theft in Hazel Dell

CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – Clark County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect who stole a vehicle with two children inside in Hazell Dell Saturday afternoon.
Deputies responded to the area of Northeast 15th Avenue and Northeast 94th Street at approximately 4:30 p.m. The owner of a Toyota Camry said they had left the vehicle unattended for a moment after loading their two small kids in the back seat. One of the kids was sleeping.
Surveillance video obtained police shows a white late model vehicle, possibly a KIA Optima with tinted windows pull up next to the Camry. A suspect gets out of the car, climbs into the Camry and drives off.
Authorities said the Camry was found several blocks away with the children inside, with one still sleeping.
Deputies tried to track down the suspect using a K-9 but were unsuccessful. A witness claimed to have seen a person matching the suspect’s description get picked up and driven away in a white sedan with tinted windows.
CCSO said the suspect is described as a Black male of average height wearing a grey hoodie and black baggy pants.
The suspect video is a white sedan similar to a Kia Optima with tinted windows and grey wheels.
The investigation is ongoing.
