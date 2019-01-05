Sheriff: Lincoln Co. K-9 tracks down wanted man who ran from traffic stop, hid in crawl space

LINCOLN CITY, OR (KPTV) - A Lincoln County K-9 tracked down a wanted suspect who ran from a traffic stop and hid in the crawl space of a vacant home, according to deputies.
A deputy initiated a traffic stop at around midnight Saturday on Neotsu Drive in Lincoln City for a minor traffic violation.
The driver came to a stop, but a man in the passenger seat got out and ran away.
The deputy recognized the man as 26-year-old Felix Daniel Garcia-Mendoza of Albany. Garcia-Mendoza has state and federal warrants for his arrest.
Additional officers and deputies responded to the scene. K-9 Bonnie was deployed to search the area.
Bonnie tracked the suspect to the crawl space of a nearby vacant house.
Deputies said Garcia-Mendoza did not follow commands, so Bonnie was sent into the crawl space, where the K-9 detained the suspect until deputies could safely take him into custody.
Garcia-Mendoza was treated for minor dog bite injuries before being taken to jail. He was booked on charges including felon in possession of a weapon, possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin and assault on a public safety officer.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.