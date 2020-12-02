LINN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A 54-year-old man was arrested for murder Tuesday night after his mother was found dead at a home near Lebanon, according to the Linn County Sheriff's Office.
Just after 10 p.m., Linn County dispatch received a 911 hang-up call from a home on Old Mill Road outside of Lebanon.
Dispatch called the number back and a man answered the phone. According to the sheriff's office, a person could be heard in the background yelling for help.
Deputies arrived to the home and found Kris Fiala with a knife in his hand. The sheriff's office said deputies detained Kris who spit blood in one of the deputy's face.
The sheriff's office said deputies found Kris' mother, Gladys Fiala, 85, dead.
Kris was booked into the Linn County Jail on charges of second-degree murder and aggravated harassment.
The investigation is ongoing, and no further details have been released.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective John Lovik at 541-967-3950.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
