Sheriff: Man arrested after pulling out large knife at gas station, crashing into utility pole in Clackamas Co.

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Deputies in Clackamas County arrested a man after they say he pulled out a large knife while walking around a gas station in Beavercreek.
Witnesses told deputies that Joel Nathan Carrington, 37, of West Linn, was behaving strangely before he in a vehicle, according to law enforcement.
Law enforcement later located the vehicle on Beavercreek Road near Clarkes General Store in time to see the vehicle crash into a utility pole.
Carrington attempted to continue to drive, nearly hitting the patrol car while attempting to leave the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.
The deputy stopped the vehicle and waited for additional units to arrive due to the earlier report of a weapon and the erratic actions of the driver.
Carrington was arrested without incident. A large knife was recovered from the floor of his vehicle, the sheriff’s office says.
Carrington is facing charges including DUII drugs and driving with a suspended license under misdemeanor status following refusal of a breath test on a DUII investigation.
The sheriff’s office says a PGE crew responded to repair the utility pole.
Deputies ask anyone with information on there whereabouts and actions of Carrington leading up to the crash to contact them by phone at 503-723-4949 or online at https://www.clackamas.us/sheriff/tip and reference case number 20-11118.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.