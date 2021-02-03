MILWAUKIE, OR (KPTV) - The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office is seeking additional information following a stabbing that injured a teenager in Milwaukie last week.
Deputies were called out to a reported stabbing at the Fox Pointe Apartments on Southeast Roethe Road on Thursday.
An investigation revealed that the 17-year-old victim was inside an apartment with his girlfriend, the girlfriend's younger sister, the girls' mother, and the mother's boyfriend when the suspect, identified as Marion Jack Jameson, 60, of Milwaukie, was outside the apartment, yelling insults at the mother.
The sheriff's office said the mother went outside and interacted with Jameson, possibly giving him money, then went back inside.
Jameson remained upset, according to the sheriff's office, and that's when the victim went outside to confront him as he was walking away.
The sheriff's office said Jameson turned around, struck the victim in the upper back and walked away. The victim realized he had been stabbed when blood started running down his arm.
The mother called 911, then gave the phone to her daughters, and reportedly told them she had to leave, according to the sheriff's office. The mother and her boyfriend then left the scene.
Deputies, along with a Lake Oswego police K-9, arrived to the scene and searched the area. Jameson was located at a nearby residence.
Witnesses confirmed Jameson was the suspect who stabbed the victim. The sheriff's office said the victim and witnesses told deputies they did not know Jameson.
Jameson was arrested and booked into the Clackamas County Jail on charges of second-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon. His bail has been set at $250,000.
The victim was taken to an area hospital and treated for his injury.
The sheriff's office said detectives are trying to contact the mother and boyfriend to get their statements.
The boyfriend was identified as Randy James Green, 33, of Portland. According to the sheriff's office, Green has a warrant for failing to appear on a third-degree assault charge out of Clackamas County.
Anyone with information about criminal activity involved Jameson or events leading up to the stabbing is asked to contact the sheriff's office tip line at 503-723-4949 or at www.clackamas.us/sheriff/tip. Please reference case number 21-002098.
