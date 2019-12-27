KELSO, WA (KPTV) – Deputies arrested a man after they he say stole an ambulance while emergency responders were at an aid call Friday afternoon in Kelso.
Cody James Snow, 31, faces charges of theft of a motor vehicle, attempting to elude law enforcement officer, malicious mischief second degree, theft in the second degree, violation of uniform controlled substances act, and driving with suspended license third degree.
According to the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office, Snow stole the ambulance with staff were responding to an aid call at a home on Sierra Drive.
Law enforcement found the ambulance traveling south on Interstate 5 with its emergency lights activated. Snow refused to stop for troopers and deputies, continuing across all lanes of travel at speeds of 80 to 90 miles-per-hour, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies eventually stopped the ambulance using a spike strip, which caused its tires to deflate. The vehicle then pulled into the median near milepost 24 and became stuck on the mainline Burlington Northern train tracks, according to deputies.
Snow after getting stuck on the train tracks did not obey deputies' orders. Deputies used a police dog to help remove him from the ambulance.
The ambulance contained controlled medications and a wallet and credit cards belonging to one of the emergency responders. It had to be taken out of service after the incident for inspection and repairs. No injuries were reported.
